People were in line early for Orioles FanFest at the Convention Center

Orioles fans must be curious about their young team’s new direction.

Although doors don’t open for Orioles Fanfest until 10 a.m. for Birdland ticket package members, people were lining up at 7 this morning despite temperatures in the mid-20s. The general public can get into the Baltimore Convention Center at 11.

The event will be the first chance for fans to interact with the new front office led by executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and new manager Brandon Hyde. Both will be on the main stage at 12:40 to talk about the organization’s future.

It’s also an opportunity to see some of the team’s top prospects for the first time. Pitchers DL Hall and Keegan Akin, plus infielder Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Ryan McKenna — all among the organization’s top 10 prospects, according to Baseball America — are listed for autograph sessions.

That’s new to FanFest this year. Another interesting wrinkle is autograph sessions with Orioles legends, none of whom ever lost 115 games in a Baltimore uniform like last year’s team.

Baseball Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson, Eddie Murray and Jim Palmer will be signing, as will Orioles Hall of Famers Boog Powell, Rick Dempsey and Mike Bordick.

The event ends at 6 p.m.