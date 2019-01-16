Orioles announce FanFest autograph session participants, including Brooks Robinson, top prospects

With their major league roster lacking some of the star power of recent years, the Orioles are supplementing this year's FanFest with a pair of Hall of Famers-turned-special advisors during the autograph sessions in Brooks Robinson and Eddie Murray, plus a host of prospects.

The pair, who each came back on board in the organization in 2018 as special advisors with fan-outreach focuses, will appear in one session apiece at the annual winter event Jan. 26 at the Baltimore Convention Center. So will prospects DL Hall, Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin and Ryan McKenna, a new wrinkle to this year’s event. Hall of Famer Jim Palmer will also be part of a pair of signings, while new manager Brandon Hyde will also sit for a signing session.

The list of ticketed autograph sessions includes many of the team's top names, including outfielder Trey Mancini, first baseman Chris Davis, designated hitter Mark Trumbo and pitchers Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens. Among the team’s veterans, right-handers Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner are not listed for autograph sessions.

As is customary at FanFest, autographs will require a separate ticket outside the one to gain admittance to the event, with those tickets on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. at orioles.com/FanFest. Proceeds from those tickets benefit youth charities through the team's OriolesREACH philanthropic arm.

The Orioles will also continue to offer a continuous children-only autograph line, which carries no charge.

Here’s a list of the stations and groups the Orioles released Thursday.

Station 1

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Richard Bleier, Brooks Robinson, DJ Stewart

12:40-1:40 p.m.: Chris Davis, Cedric Mullins, Jonathan Villar

2:00-3:00 p.m.: Renato Núñez, Joey Rickard, Mark Trumbo, Mike Wright Jr

3:20-4:20 p.m.: Rick Dempsey, Chance Sisco, Jonathan Villar

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Keegan Akin, DL Hall, Richie Martin, Boog Powell

Station 2

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Mike Bordick, Dylan Bundy, Mark Trumbo

12:40-1:40 p.m.: Eddie Murray, Tanner Scott, Austin Wynns

2:00-3:00 p.m.: Mychal Givens, Austin Hays, Brandon Hyde

3:20-4:20 p.m.: Chris Davis, Ryan Mountcastle, Yefry Ramírez

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Paul Fry, Hunter Harvey, Ryan McKenna, Jim Palmer

Station 3

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Rick Dempsey, Trey Mancini, Dillon Tate

12:40-1:40 p.m.: Dylan Bundy, David Hess, Jim Palmer

2:00-3:00 p.m.: Richard Bleier, Mike Bordick, Trey Mancini

3:20-4:20 p.m.: Miguel Castro, Cedric Mullins, Tanner Scott

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Donnie Hart, Luis Ortiz, Joey Rickard, Jimmy Yacabonis

