Orioles announce 2019 FanFest to be held Jan. 26 at Baltimore Convention Center

The Orioles' annual offseason FanFest will be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Baltimore Convention Center, the team announced.

While few details other than the date came out Thursday, FanFest is typically a driver in ticket sales and features fan-oriented events such as autographs, question-and-answer sessions with players and coaches, baseball activities and memorabilia.

FanFest is annually a marker for where the Orioles are in their offseason, with past editions coinciding with some of their bigger offseason moves, such as the re-signing of Mark Trumbo before the 2017 season.

However, this year's event will likely be more about a first chance for fans to interact with the new people chosen to lead the Orioles' baseball operations and hear their thoughts in the traditional season-ticket holder Q&A that kicks off the event.

More details will be announced as they become available at Orioles.com/FanFest, the team said.

