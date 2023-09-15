Orioles fall short in first game of pivotal series vs. Rays, 4-3, as AL East lead drops to one

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish rubs his forehead as he and catcher Adley Rutschman get a visit from pitching coach/director of pitching Chris Holt during a three-run Tampa Bay Rays third inning of a crucial four-game Major League Baseball, AL East series between teams separated by two games in the division at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. The Rays (91-57) stung the Orioles (91-55), 4-3. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Tampa Bay Rays arrived at Camden Yards with the chance to overtake the Orioles atop the American League East this weekend.

They’re one step closer.

In their biggest game of the season to date, the Orioles were outplayed by their division foe in every facet, falling to the Rays, 4-3, to make the race for the AL East crown even tighter.

Baltimore (91-55) now holds a slim one-game lead over Tampa Bay (91-57) for the circuit’s best record. That advantage was at four Saturday, but the Orioles have dropped three straight games for the first time since before the All-Star break and just the third time this season.

Rays right-hander Aaron Civale outpitched Orioles ace Kyle Bradish, the latter of whom allowed four runs for just the second time in his past 19 starts dating to May 28. Tampa Bay’s defense played clean baseball, while Baltimore’s made several missteps in a three-run fourth inning.

The Rays’ bats came up clutch in several instances with two RBI hits with runners in scoring position and the game-winning solo home run from Luke Raley in the seventh. Meanwhile, the Orioles’ offense continued its recent struggles with just four hits, 15 strikeouts and three at-bats with runners in scoring position. Two of the hits were solo home runs from Ryan O’Hearn and Gunnar Henderson. The other two were bunt singles.

Baltimore is 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position over its past three games, with the most consequential missed opportunity Adley Rutschman’s ground ball double play in the fifth with runners on the corners and one out. The Orioles failed to reach base after that inning, as their final 12 hitters were retired in order. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks struck out the side in the ninth.

The Orioles’ magic number to win the AL East remains at 15, but with a 6-4 record over the Rays, they need just one more win over them to claim the season series, a potentially crucial tiebreaker. The club’s magic number to make the postseason also stays at four, but it could drop to three if the Texas Rangers lose to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. The earliest the Orioles can clinch a playoff berth is Saturday.

Both starting pitchers opened the game in front of an announced attendance of 24,835 with three-up, three-down first innings. Bradish and Aaron Civale, whom the Rays acquired at the trade deadline, entered Thursday with two of the best ERAs among AL starters at 3.03 and 2.96, respectively.

After Civale struck out the first three batters he faced, O’Hearn turned on an inside cutter for a 409-foot home run to right field that gave Baltimore an early lead. The long ball was O’Hearn’s 13th with the Orioles, with nine of them tying or giving the Orioles the lead. The castoff-turned-cleanup hitter has emerged this year the club’s leader in OPS at .838 after spending the past few seasons as a bench bat for the lowly Kansas City Royals.

O’Hearn had the chance to put his team ahead thanks to a web gem in the top half of the second by Cedric Mullins, who ranged 91 feet to right-center field and laid out to rob Rays shortstop Taylor Walls of an RBI extra-base hit.

Bradish’s defense, however, didn’t help him the following inning. To begin the frame, third baseman Jordan Westburg botched a chopping ground ball from Raley on a play that was ruled an infield single. Yandy Díaz then hit a one-out single, and Terps standout Brandon Lowe singled home Raley, who narrowly scored after Aaron Hicks double-clutched his throw in right field.

Randy Arozarena then put the Rays up 3-1 with a two-run triple to right field. The All-Star left fielder has crushed Orioles pitching his whole career, entering Thursday with a .343 batting average and 1.058 OPS in 197 plate appearances against them.

The last time Bradish allowed three runs in one inning was in the first against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8. In the 98 2/3 innings between those two frames, Bradish emerged as an AL Cy Young Award candidate, recording a 2.19 ERA in that stretch.

The Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the tag at home plate on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning Thursday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Unlike the previous two games, in which the Orioles combined to score two runs against the struggling St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore’s bats bounced back in the middle innings to tie the game. In the fourth, AL Rookie of the Year front-runner Henderson clobbered a fastball over the plate just over the right field wall to cut the Orioles’ deficit in half and bring his season total to 26.

Adam Frazier then tied the game with an RBI groundout after the Orioles loaded the bases in the fifth on bunt singles from Cedric Mullins and Jordan Westburg that bookended an Aaron Hicks walk. But Rutschman killed the rally with a ground ball double play.

Manager Brandon Hyde sent Bradish back out for the seventh to face the bottom of the Rays’ order and kept the right-hander in to face the left-handed hitting Luke Raley while southpaw Danny Coulombe warmed up in the bullpen. Raley appreciated that decision and hit his 20th homer of the season.

