New Orioles GM Mike Elias' emphasis will be on building 'an elite talent pipeline'

New Orioles general manager Mike Elias was introduced to the Baltimore media on Monday morning and proceeded to outline his vision for an O’s franchise that had gone from renaissance to rudderless over the past two years.

The former Houston Astros assistant GM was officially named the new head of baseball operations on Friday, so it was understandable that he was not long on specifics after spending only a long weekend on the job, but he made it pretty clear what the emphasis will be over the next few years.

“The plan is simple,’’ he said. “We’re going to build an elite talent pipeline.”

Sounds straightforward enough, though only a few teams in major league baseball have succeeded in doing that. The Astros are at the top of that list, which probably is a big reason why Elias was sitting on stage between Orioles managing partners John and Lou Angelos in the Orioles clubhouse instead of some other young wunderkind from some other organization.

“He made an amazing first impression,’’ Lou Angelos said. “I think you see that today.”

Elias, 35, fielded questions about every aspect of the organization and the rebuilding effort that began when former executive vice president Dan Duquette traded Manny Machado to the Dodgers in mid-July and proceeded to unload most of the team’s high-dollar players.

He complimented Duquette for making those moves at just the right time and said he would be building upon them rather than restarting the rebuild from scratch.

“Those were the right moves,’’ Elias said. “The team had left a period of competitiveness. That was clear by the trade deadline. A lot of players were on expiring contracts. It was clear that it was time to bring in new, younger talent and those were key opportunities to do that and I’m glad those moves happened. We’re going to build off of that work.”

It’s going to be a big job and Elias is going to be working simultaneously on several fronts. He’s got a field manager to hire and an organizational hierarchy to review and possibly restructure. If the managerial search is Job One, he said Monday that he would not be placing any arbitrary timeline on it.

“The process and the background work has already begun,’’ he said. “I have a lot of contacts around the game and I have certainly already started tapping into those networks doing background work on candidates. This is an important hire, just as this [his hiring] was an important one for [ownership]. It’s not something to rush for the sake of meeting artificial dates in the winter time. We want to get the right person for our organization, for our front office, for us, for this time. These are thorough processes when you’re talking about a job this big.”

The Angelos brothers, who have taken over much of the day-to-day responsibilities over the past year as their father, Peter G. Angelos, has been in declining health, just completed that process with Elias and obviously went about in a serious and deliberate way. They interviewed a number of strong candidates and had to feel tremendous pressure to hire the right person at a critical point in the history of the Orioles franchise.

“I don’t know that I would use the word ‘pressure,’” said John Angelos. “I would use the word ‘obligation.’ I think Lou and I and all of the owners, we’re all from here, we love the club and we want the club to do well. We want the club to be influential and impactful in the community as much as it can be, because that’s the reason to be involved.

“Holding up trophies is nice and it’s absolutely at the top of the list in many, many ways, but winning is great also because the more you win, the more people are involved and passionate about you the more influential you are in the community. … I would say, absolutely, we felt an obligation.”