Early debuts gives Orioles head start on answering a key question: Who should be part of their future? | ANALYSIS

Just as the Orioles in the early days of this rebuild took a look at waiver claims with lots of high-minors experience that other teams didn’t have room for — such as Rio Ruiz, Pedro Severino, Hanser Alberto, Renato Núñez and Dwight Smith Jr. — this year will be the time to begin their major league evaluations for the players they have experience with. Simply put, they need to find out if they’re going to be part of the next winning Orioles team.