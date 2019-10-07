“I guess it isn’t much different. Just throwing more off-speed, but I’d say that’s probably what I’m most proud of, how much I was able to learn about myself and how I can pitch this way that Dylan pitches,” Bundy said. “I was throwing fastballs less, but throwing them where I wanted to more, and throwing more off-speed. It comes with being able to locate it and throwing it for strikes, and throwing it strike to ball. If you can’t throw strikes at all, you’re going to be behind in the count. You can’t do that in the American League East or any division. These guys hit 2-0 curveballs that are right down the middle. You’ve got to be able to throw quality strikes, and I feel like I was able to do that better in the second half.”