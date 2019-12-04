“There are a lot of teams looking for pitching right now, so he’s a popular guy in that respect. As I’ve said all along, we have conversations about any of our players on the major-league roster. That’s just where we’re at right now as an organization, and his is a name that I hear often. But, until a trade is done, or if it ever comes, he’s a part of our team, part of our rotation, and we look forward to seeing him in Sarasota.”