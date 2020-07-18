Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr. reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, offers support for social justice movements

“The only way to fix things, you have to talk about it,” Smith said. “Just like any other problem you deal with, in-house or outside the house. I think it’s definitely molded me to be stronger and to speak out on these topics. Even though it’s not an easy topic to talk about, it definitely doesn’t just need to be swept under the rug. I felt like it was the right time to start speaking out on things and join a lot of people on that forefront.”