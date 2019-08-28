Inside the between-starts routine of Orioles prospect Drew Rom as he looks to learn from rare adversity

“The edgertronic lets us see where the fingers are at, so we know certain things lead to them being on the outside of the ball compared to the top of the ball where we want them, so we can key in on that,” Ramsey said. “What’s nice is seeing it in the bullpen and knowing what the slider looked like before we had the cue. And looking at it afterward and looking at the difference, you can kind of see what you need to see with that kind of stuff.”