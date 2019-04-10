Orioles Rule 5 draftee Drew Jackson clears waivers, returned to Dodgers

Orioles Rule 5 draftee Drew Jackson, designated for assignment last week to clear space on the Orioles’ 25- and 40-man rosters for right-hander Dan Straily, cleared waivers and was returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Wednesday.

The Orioles acquired Jackson, capable of playing in the infield and outfield, in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies after this offseason’s Rule 5 draft. Baltimore was required to keep Jackson in the majors for the full season or risk returning him to the Dodgers, the organization the Phillies drafted him from. Jackson walked once in four hitless plate appearances with Baltimore.

Earlier Wednesday, Straily allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics in his first start with the Orioles.

