Six names to know as the Orioles consider their options ahead of the 2020 MLB draft

Many prognostications have the Orioles snagging Martin with the second overall pick. He’s got the potential to do everything well, hitting for average and getting on base in his freshman year before exploding to hit .392 with a 1.091 OPS and 10 home runs as a sophomore. Defensively, he didn’t get the chance to play shortstop this year that many had expected, leaving most of the looks at him at third base from previous seasons or in center field this year. That kind of versatility is valuable, and if the Orioles believe the bat is impressive enough to play anywhere and be the kind of do-it-all weapon he projects to be, this would be the pick.