Orioles select Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg with 30th overall pick in MLB Draft

The Orioles selected Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg with the 30th overall pick of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.
The pick, the first of the Competitive Balance Round A after the first round, was Baltimore’s second selection of the night, following Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad with the second overall pick. The competitive balance rounds supply picks to teams in small markets or with low revenue.
Baseball America ranked Westburg as the No. 33 prospect available in the draft. Westburg hit .285/.385/.446 in three seasons for the Bulldogs. Although he hit only 10 home runs at Mississippi State, Westburg had four homers while slashing .326/.385/.516 in the wood-bat Cape Cod League last summer.
The 30th overall pick has a slot value of $2,365,500, and the Orioles have the largest bonus pool overall at nearly $13.9 million. The club likely won’t spend the full $7,789,900 value of Kjerstad’s slot, potentially allowing Baltimore to sign prospects it selects later in the draft to deals worth more than their slot values.
The draft, truncated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, concludes Thursday with rounds two through five. The Orioles pick second in each round.
This article will be updated.
2020 draft
Thursday, 5 p.m.: Rounds 2-5
TV: ESPN2, MLB Network