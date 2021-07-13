MLB draft, Day 3 tracker: Orioles begin to add pitching with top Division II arm Dylan Heid of Pitt-Johnstown

After another year of loading up on college hitters at the expensive of pitching in the first two days of the 2021 MLB draft, Orioles domestic scouting supervisor Brad Ciolek expected that to change on the draft’s final day Tuesday.
“We do extensive research on our pitchers and we start preparing and looking at analytics on pitchers probably about a month and a half ago,” Ciolek said after the second day ended Monday. “But ultimately for each spot that we’re out, we have to figure out, ‘OK is taking this guy worth the risk over a position player or a bat?’ That’s a very extensive process.. … We will be looking to target some pitching here on Day 3, coming up.”
The Orioles’ draft began Sunday with Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser, and continued with eight college hitters, one college pitcher, and a high school catcher on the second day.
To that end, the Orioles began the third day of the draft with 11th-round pick Dylan Heid, a right-hander from Division II Pitt-Johnstown.
Heid was in the rotation for the Cougers for all four seasons and struck out 14.45 batters per nine innings in his career, with a 3.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 180 ⅔ career innings.
Their efforts to target late pitching in 2019 paid off well, as they sought certain traits in terms of velocity and breaking ball spin and ended up with a diverse draft class that’s proven short on star power but deep in potential impact over the low minors in 2021.
That’s not to say great pitching can’t come late in the draft, though. John Means, the Orioles’ home-grown All-Star starting pitcher, was an 11th-round pick in 2014. According to MLB.com, seven All-Stars in Tuesday’s game were drafted between the 11th and 20th rounds.
Here’s a breakdown on each of the Orioles’ Day 3 draft picks:
Round 11 (No. 317 overall): Dylan Heid, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown
Skinny: Heid continued a strong career with a dominant senior year, pitching six complete games including four shutouts while pitching to a 0.67 WHIP and striking out 15.93 batters per nine innings in nine starts with a 1.37 ERA.
Round 12 (No. 347 overall): Justin Armbruester, RHP, New Mexico
Skinny: Armbruester had a solid junior season with a 5-2 record and a 3.45 ERA to go with 93 strikeouts. The 6-foot-4 right-hander recorded 10 or more strikeouts in three games, including a complete game shutout performance against Fresno State, in which he allowed two hits while striking out 17 batters.