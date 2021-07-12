Orioles take NCAA hits leader Connor Norby out of East Carolina with 41st overall pick in MLB draft to begin Day 2

After taking one of the most productive college hitters in the country with their first pick in this year’s MLB draft, the Orioles kicked off the second day of the draft by selecting East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby with the No. 41 overall pick Monday.
Norby led the country with 102 hits as a junior, and rose up draft boards with a breakout junior year. He hit .415 with a 1.143 OPS and exploded for 15 doubles and 15 home runs after not hitting for much power earlier in his career.
Baseball America, which ranked him as the 43rd-best prospect in the draft, noted that Norby had an OPS over 1.000 against all types of pitches as a junior in a season that had him named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s top college player. MLB.com had Norby rated 58th.
Norby was the first of 10 picks the Orioles will make Monday in the shortened 2021 draft, which will have 20 rounds instead of the traditional 40.
For their picks within the first 10 rounds, the Orioles have a signing bonus pool of $11,829,300 that can be spread. Though each pick has a recommended slot value — Cowser’s was $6.18 million — the team can sign players for more or less than that assigned amount, provided they stay within the bonus pool.
Here are the Orioles’ picks Monday:
Skinny: The Orioles’ lean toward college hitters who show improvement while on campus and post big numbers as juniors continued with the 5-foot-11 Norby, who hit 30 extra-base hits and stole 18 bases in 2021 while walking 34 times against 33 walks.
Recommended bonus slot: $1.81 million