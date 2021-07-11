Orioles select Sam Houston State outfielder Colton Cowser with No. 5 pick in MLB draft

A set of surprising picks atop the MLB draft delivered some unexpected options for the Orioles with the fifth pick Sunday, though they ended up where many expected they could end up.
For a third straight year, the Orioles used their top draft pick on a productive college hitter in selecting Sam Houston State outfielder Colton Cowser with the No. 5 overall pick in Sunday’s MLB draft.
Cowser was the Southland Conference Player of the Year for the Bearkats, batting .374 with a 1.170 OPS and 16 home runs as a junior, but his entire career there was productive. He was the league’s hitter of the year as a freshman in 2019, batting .361 with a 1.052 OPS and earning a spot on the US Collegiate National Team that summer.
MLB.com rated Cowser as the draft’s 10th-best prospect, while Baseball America had him at No. 11. To the extent Cowser was linked to the Orioles in pre-draft analysis, it was as a player who would possibly sign for below the recommended slot amount of $6.187 million, allowing the Orioles to give a larger portion of their overall $11,829,300 signing bonus pool to players taken later in the draft.
That was the strategy the Orioles used with No. 2 overall pick Heston Kjerstad in 2020, an approach that executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said can be “a big part of gleaning the most value from the draft.”
“It’s not like you put the money back in your pocket if you don’t give it all to your first pick,” Elias said. “You give it to later picks or you can underpay later picks and overpay a higher pick, so you’re just trying to get the most value out of your entire draft class as possible. … Obviously it’s something that we do when we feel that it makes sense for the pick, and that may or may not be the case this year.”
Even with that strategy as a factor, the Orioles’ data-based draft model often elevates college producers to high stations on their draft boards if factors like plate discipline and quality of contact match that production.
In Cowser’s case, those evaluations and possible bonus savings elevated him above top high school shortstops including Jordan Lawlar, Kahlil Watson, and Brady House, as well as Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker.
Since Elias took over in November 2018, the Orioles have now had three picks in the top five in the draft. Cowser is the third college hitter they’ve taken with those picks, with the previous two experiencing polar outcomes so far.
Rutschman, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, is the consensus No. 2 prospect in all of baseball and will be No. 1 when recently-promoted Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco graduates from rookie status this summer.
They made a surprise selection of Kjerstad at No. 2 overall and signed him to a below-slot signing bonus to allow them to draft players that required high bonuses later in the draft, but Kjerstad was diagnosed with myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — in the fall. He began working back into game form this spring in Sarasota, Florida, but had a recurrence of the issue and was shut down again. His long-term future on the field is in question because of it.
It’s been the Orioles’ strategy in the last two drafts to focus heavily on college hitters, partly because the preceding drafts under the old front office had added so much pitching talent to the organization.
After Rutschman, the Orioles used early picks on college outfielders Kyle Stowers and Zach Watson and shortstop Joey Ortiz, all of whom are performing well this year. After Kjerstad in 2020, their next three picks were college players in shortstop Jordan Westburg, outfielder Hudson Haskin, and shortstop Anthony Servideo.
The No. 5 overall pick was the Orioles’ only selection on the draft’s first day, with the second round beginning Monday at 1 p.m. The Orioles have the fifth pick in every round, beginning with No. 41 overall, as well as a competitive balance round pick after the second round at No. 65.
Cowser and the rest of the Orioles’ draft picks have until Aug. 1 to sign.