Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail, third base coach José Flores not returning in 2021

Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail and third base coach José Flores, two of the initial hires on manager Brandon Hyde’s staff two winters ago, won’t return in 2021, according to an industry source.
Brocail oversaw a year-to-year improvement for several members of the pitching staff in the shortened 2020 season, with the team’s ERA dropping over a full run from 5.67 to 4.51 from 2019 to 2020.
The veteran pitching coach, working this year with bullpen coach Darren Holmes and director of pitching Chris Holt, also oversaw a staff whose strikeout rate climbed from 7.8 strikeouts per nine to 8.5 while also issuing fewer walks and keeping the ball in the ballpark more often.
Brocail first was a major league pitching coach in 2011 with the Houston Astros and returned to that role for the Texas Rangers in from 2016 to 2018. He was let go after the 2018 season, when the Orioles brought him here.
Flores, who also coached the infielders, was one of the first hires for Hyde’s staff in the winter of 2018 from the Philadelphia Phillies.
