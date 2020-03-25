On Orioles’ would-be Opening Day, vendor ‘Fancy Clancy’ Haskett waiting for return to normalcy

On what would’ve been the Orioles’ Opening Day, he was supposed to make his way down the aisles of Oriole Park as the home team made its way out on the orange carpet and took on the New York Yankees, trying to sell beers in the always-entertaining manner that has earned him the moniker “Fancy Clancy.” It’s why, to prepare to continue his fifth decade as a beer vendor at Orioles games, he went to the gym regularly starting in November, making sure his 60-year-old body was in shape to handle the rigors of as many of the team’s 80 games at Camden Yards as possible.