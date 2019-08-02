President Trump reelection banner unveiled at Orioles game; four fans escorted from stadium

Four fans who unveiled a banner supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection were escorted out of Camden Yards during Thursday night’s Orioles game.
The banner, which was red, white and blue and featured the words “Keep America Great!” in between “Trump 2020”, was unveiled in the eighth inning for less than 10 minutes before Baltimore Police and stadium officials had the fans who hung the banner take it down and leave the stadium.
Camden Yards policy is that no banners can be hung anywhere in the stadium so as not to obstruct other fans’ views of the game, according to a posting on the team’s website. Additionally, the team policy reads that “banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles' discretion.”
The banner was hung in the first Orioles home game after Trump’s weekend tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore as, among other things, “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” and “very dangerous & filthy.”
City officials and leaders spoke out against the comments in recent days, and the tenor of the response from the announced crowd of 9,716 fans wasn’t a friendly one.
Even as the game continued around them, fans chanted, “Take it down” and shouted at the men behind the sign.
One, in a white “Make America Great Again” visor, filmed himself and the reaction on his cell phone. City police officers and stadium officials escorted the men out of the stadium.