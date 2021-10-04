Orioles hitting coach Don Long not returning in 2022; Triple-A Norfolk Tides manager Gary Kendall out after 21 seasons in organization

He had his share of success and he particularly helped Trey Mancini separate his mindset from his swing, leading to great success in 2019 and at times in 2021. He supported Cedric Mullins in his decision to abandon switch-hitting and hit left-handed only, which led to an All-Star season and consideration for the American League’s Most Valuable Player Award. Strong stretches for Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays have come on Long’s watch in recent years as well.