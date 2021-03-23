Orioles announce plans for new Dominican Republic complex as international investments continue

The Orioles’ dive into acquiring international talent went even deeper Tuesday, with the announcement the organization is building a new complex in the Dominican Republic.
The 22.5-acre training academy in Guerra will host the club’s player development operations in the Dominican and will feature three full fields, dormitories, educational facilities, and other on- and off-field amenities for players. Construction will take 12 to 16 months once that process begins in the coming months, the team said in its announcement.
“We have made tremendous strides over the last couple of years in establishing our international presence and revamping our baseball operations infrastructure, and this project may be the most momentous step yet,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “International scouting and player development are critical to the future success of the Orioles, and baseball as a whole. This new academy will be the Latin American home of the Orioles, and once completed we expect it to be one of the finest training facilities in the Dominican.
“We have made healthy advances recently in our international player development. We are grateful to the many individuals who have helped make this project a reality, and we look forward to the sustained boost it will provide in filling our minor league pipeline with talented young international players for many years to come.”
Since Elias took over Baltimore’s baseball operations department in November 2018, he has promised increased involvement in acquiring talent in Latin America. Those efforts, which typically require years of building relationships in the region, have already been productive; in January, the Orioles announced their first million-dollar bonuses for two Latin American amateurs, Dominican catcher Samuel Basallo and Venezuelan shortstop Maikol Hernández.
Elias’ hiring of Koby Perez as the organization’s senior director of international scouting has been pivotal on that front. In a statement, Perez said the new complex will not only help develop the players the Orioles have already signed, but also recruit others to join the organization.
“This complex will play a vital role in our ability to attract international talent to the organization, but the impact will extend far beyond the field,” Perez said. “The young players we recruit and sign will learn valuable life skills off the field, including leadership, civic and community service, English as a second language, and basic American culture. These development opportunities will serve them well for the rest of their lives.”
The facility will be able to host more than 100 players, coaches and staff. The site will feature three classrooms, a computer lab and a dining room. It also will be about 20 minutes from Las Américas International Airport, the club said, and be near several other teams’ academies, which should be beneficial for scheduling.
Brison SRL’s Brian Mejia is leading the project, while José Mella, a well-regarded Dominican academy architect, represented the Orioles throughout the process.
“This partnership group continues to execute the long-term plan announced in the fall of 2018 to invest and reinvest in baseball facilities, technology, front office research and expertise, and player talent. Our organization’s capital commitment to the Dominican Republic is yet another demonstration of our confident long view of the value of MLB, Orioles, and Camden Yards brand platforms,” Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos said in a statement. “As we continue to invest and give back across Maryland and Florida, we see this as another opportunity to make a difference internationally in the Dominican community as we strengthen the future of Orioles baseball.”
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This article will be updated.