Orioles and manager Brandon Hyde admire Dodgers’ platoon system

“I knew that was my role, but I was ready for any opportunity to show that I can hit righties, too,” said Mancini, who this year has relatively even numbers against lefties and right-handers. “You always want to be like that. Especially around here, that should be the mindset of the guys. I feel like we’re doing a lot of platooning, especially this month as well. A lot of the time, there’s a reason for why teams do it. The numbers support it and, especially with how much analytics and everything like that have helped everyone now, I think it’s definitely on paper a good move to platoon a lot of the time.”