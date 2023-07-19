Start of Orioles-Dodgers game Wednesday delayed 40 minutes as grounds crew works on wet field

Despite the sun shining above Camden Yards on Wednesday afternoon, the Orioles’ series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed about 40 minutes as the team’s grounds crew tended to a rain-soaked infield.

Storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning left the infield wet, suggesting it perhaps hadn’t been covered with the tarp overnight. The Orioles announced the delay about 50 minutes before the scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch without giving an official reason.

Both teams’ managers, Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde and Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts, conferred with the grounds crew throughout the delay to check for updates. Eventually, they and fans received word the game was scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.

This story may be updated.