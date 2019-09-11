Orioles’ sixth straight loss, 7-3, hands Dodgers seventh straight NL West title

Blach needed eight more pitches to get the inning’s third out, then used that same number for a clean second. In the third, Seager swatted his second home run, a two-run shot, and manager Brandon Hyde pulled Blach two batters later. He left the game with 13 earned runs surrendered to the Dodgers in 5 2/3 innings this season, one more than the 12 he allowed across 57 1/3 frames against them in his first three years in the majors.