Orioles prospects DL Hall, Grayson Rodriguez pitch scoreless innings in All-Star Futures Game

Orioles prospects DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez were impressive Sunday night in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland, in more ways than one.

Hall, the 20-year-old left-hander ranked the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect and No. 66 in all of MLB, pitched a scoreless third inning for the American League and stayed in the game after being hit by a shattered bat when Miguel Amaya grounded out to shortstop for the second out.

Hall was checked on the mound by the AL coaches and trainers after taking a glancing blow off the back of his left leg. He then got Atlanta Braves prospect Cristian Pache to fly out to deep right field to end a 1-2-3 inning.

Hall, whose fastball topped out at 97.9 mph Sunday, according to MLB.com, has a 3.86 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 42 walks in 53 2/3 innings at High-A Frederick this season.

» Orioles' Chris Holt breaks down prospects Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall ahead of All-Star Futures Game

Rodriguez, the fourth-youngest player in the Futures Game, entered in the bottom of the eighth inning with a runner on second base and induced a groundout to short, a flyout to right field and a groundout to second to keep the game tied at 2. The right-hander owns a 2.18 ERA with 84 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP in 62 innings at Low-A Delmarva.

The game ended in a 2-2 tie after Texas Rangers prospect Sam Huff hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.