More than confidence is fueling DJ Stewart’s hot stretch for Orioles

“Just going back to who I was, trying to use the whole field,” Stewart said. “The last at-bat, they’re going to shift me, and if they throw it out there, just using that part of the field. I know a lot of my hits have been pull side, but that’s just where the pitches have been. Just trying to stay up the middle, stay in the big parts of the field, not being jumpy to the ball and kind of just reacting to it, letting my hands do the work and trusting myself.”