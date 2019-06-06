Orioles name outfielder DJ Stewart, left-hander Drew Rom their May minor league players of the month

A productive month at Triple-A Norfolk that earned DJ Stewart a promotion back to the majors earned him Orioles minor league Player of the Month award for May, while Low-A Delmarva left-hander Drew Rom took Pitcher of the Month honors.

Stewart, the Orioles’ 2015 first-round draft pick, hit .457/.518/.886 with five home runs and 11 doubles in 20 May games before he was recalled May 28 to fill the team’s outfield void in the majors.

Rom, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, is part of the dominant Delmarva rotation and allowed just one run on 12 hits with eight walks and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings in May. Four scoreless innings Wednesday lowered his season ERA to 1.36 with a 1.036 WHIP.

Rom’s rotation-mate, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, won the pitching award for April, while shortstop Adam Hall of Delmarva was the April Player of the Month. Delmarva remains the most dominant team in the minors at 44-14 approaching the end of the first half.

