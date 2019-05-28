Orioles recall hot-hitting outfielder DJ Stewart from Triple-A Norfolk

With their bench short after placing struggling first baseman Chris Davis on the injured list with hip soreness this weekend, the Orioles recalled hot-hitting outfielder DJ Stewart from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Stewart, the team's first-round pick in 2015, held his own in his first month in the majors last September but was among the first cuts in major league camp this spring, partially due to his performance and partially due to a crowded outfield picture. But after a slow start at Norfolk, Stewart had the hottest May in the minors.

He hit .456/.512/.882 with 10 doubles, two triples and five home runs to raise his season line to .316/.425/.586 in 43 games.

Last week, Norfolk manager Gary Kendall said the difference between the two stretches for Stewart was that he wasn't swinging anyway when he started getting pitches to hit.

"He's got to get good pitches to hit," Kendall told The Baltimore Sun. "I think he'd be the first to admit that when he gets a little too over-aggressive and starts swinging at pitches out of the strike zone, and when he's going good — because he's got a very keen eye for the strike zone — he knows a strike from a ball. What makes him best is during that actual period where he was absolutely raking, he was getting his fair share of walks."

"That's what kind of player he needs to be: stay in the strike zone. Certainly, a strong guy. He can fend for himself because of his strength. He battles in counts. There's been so many occasions this year where he's been 0-2 in a count and lays off some pitches down and winds up inducing a walk or gets a two-strike hit. He's a guy who's got strength to leave the ballpark. But I would say just staying in the strike zone, and not getting too away from his game, and his game — and not to say you want a guy to walk — but you want a guy to be selective. You want guys to get good pitches to hit."

Stewart, who has played both left field and right field in the minors, will join a group that includes Keon Broxton, Dwight Smith Jr., and Stevie Wilkerson, with Trey Mancini and Renato Núñez filling in for Davis at first.

This story will be updated.

