Although the Orioles’ greatest need on the infield is shortstop because of their trade of Jonathan Villar and the uncertainty of whether Richie Martin will open 2020 in the majors, Herrera likely won’t be a solution there. He played 26 games at shortstop as a minor leaguer in 2014 and none since, with the majority of his experience coming at second base, though he spent more time at both corner infield spots in 2019. He also saw time at the corner spots of the outfield.