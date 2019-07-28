After move to bullpen, Dillon Tate’s call-up to Orioles comes in ballpark he grew up visiting

After a hurried arrival to the ballpark he grew up attending games at, Orioles right-hander Dillon Tate has had to sit and wait to make his major league debut.
Tate, a Claremont native, grew up coming to Angel Stadium, taking in games from the left-field stands. But he arrived to the ballpark before Friday’s game after a promotion from Double-A Bowie in such a hurried fashion that he didn’t get much of a chance to savor it.
Playing with the Baysox in Binghamton, N.Y., Tate caught a flight from Syracuse to Detroit then headed to the West Coast, landing at LAX at 4 a.m. He didn’t make it into Anaheim until about 30 minutes before Friday’s first pitch.
“It was grab something to eat and lace up and get out there with the guys,” Tate said.
Tate, 25, has yet to get on the mound during his two games on the major league roster, but afforded more time Saturday, he was able to take some time on the field to reflect on his homecoming.
“It was pretty nostalgic,” Tate said. “It’s a blessing, for sure.”
Tate went from Claremont to the University of California Santa Barbara, where he served as a closer his sophomore year and starter his junior year before the Texas Rangers selected him fourth overall in the 2015 draft.
The New York Yankees acquired Tate during the 2016 season as part of the package for Carlos Beltrán, having him pitch in relief the remainder of the year. After missing the beginning of 2017 with a shoulder injury, Tate returned to a starting role, pitching well between High-A and Double-A.
He was off to a solid start to 2018 with the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate when he and fellow pitchers Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers were traded to the Orioles for Zack Britton. Following the trade, Tate struggled, posting a 5.75 ERA in seven starts with Bowie. The Orioles added him to their 40-man roster after the season to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
He opened 2019 with two rough starts with Bowie and got moved to the bullpen, allowing runs in three of his first four appearances there. Since, though, he’s been scored upon only twice, putting up a 1.45 ERA and recording five saves in 11 outings. Overall, he had a 1.67 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 27 innings as a Baysox reliever.
“I just felt like there wasn’t as much time for me to think in the bullpen,” Tate said. “It’s just a ‘go’ type of mentality. Starting, I just think a little bit too much, so bullpen’s more suited for me.”
That’s the role he’ll play with the Orioles, though he’s more than capable of going multiple innings if needed. Nine of his 15 reliefs appearances with Bowie were longer than an inning.
Although the hype surrounding a top-five pick has faded from Tate’s career, he’s thankful it has culminated in a shot in the majors.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Tate said. “I’ve seen a lot. Learned a lot. I grew as a person, so I don’t think I would’ve wanted it to be any other way.”
Like his players, Hyde learning on the job
The Orioles entered their 81st game, the season’s official midpoint, with a 22-58 record, having lost 17 of their previous 20 games. But beginning with that matchup with the Cleveland Indians — the first of consecutive 13-0 victories — the Orioles won 13 of their next 24 games, their best stretch of baseball in manager Brandon Hyde’s first season.
It’s the result of a group of inexperienced players on a rebuilding team getting better, Hyde has said. Much like the players he’s overseeing, Hyde said Sunday that he is also learning on the job.
“This is one job I think where you can prepare all you want, and there’s nothing like doing it,” he said. “There’s nothing like going through it and managing games like the last few nights. It’s a lot of fun, and I’ve really had a great time, great experience this year. I think it’s been fantastic, and I’ve had to learn where you have to deal with a ton of adversity and you have to deal with bullpen guys struggling and a lot of transactions and a lot of movement in the clubhouse. I’ve really learned a lot from that. Like a player, just trying to get better every day, also.”
Around the horn
Hyde said the MRI on All-Star left-hander John Means’ strained left bicep revealed “normal wear and tear.” The expectation is still that Means will come off the 10-day injured list when first eligible next weekend. … Before Sunday’s game, Hyde was unsure who will start in Means’ place Monday against the San Diego Padres, saying a bullpen game, use of an opener or a roster move is possible. Right-hander Tom Eshelman, who grew up less than an hour from San Diego, will either start Tuesday’s game or pitch the bulk of innings behind an opener.