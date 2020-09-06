xml:space="preserve">
Orioles pitching prospect Dean Kremer to make first major league start Sunday against Yankees

Jon Meoli
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 06, 2020 10:32 AM
Pitcher #64 Dean Kremer throws during a pitching session at the Ed Smith Stadium complex. Pitchers and catchers take the field for the first day of practice at Orioles Spring Training. February 12, 2020 (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

A day after well-regarded prospects Keegan Akin and Ryan Mountcastle helped the Orioles to a dominant win over the New York Yankees in what manager Brandon Hyde called a little glimpse of the future, the team is providing another one.

Right-hander Dean Kremer, one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, will make his major league debut Sunday and start against the New York Yankees, the team announced.

Kremer, 24, was one of five players acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a July 2018 trade for star infielder Manny Machado. Kremer was in the middle of a breakout season at the time of the trade, and ended up leading all minor leaguers with 178 strikeouts that season.

The young right-hander couldn’t take advantage of an invitation to major league camp ahead of the 2019 season due to an oblique injury, but rebounded nicely once healthy with a 2.99 ERA back at Double-A Bowie before ending the season at Triple-A Norfolk.
He would have been back with the Tides after an impressive spring training earlier this year if not for the coronavirus shutdown and canceled minor league season. Instead, he’s been at the team’s alternate camp in Bowie preparing for Sunday to come.

Kremer takes the rotation spot of veteran right-hander Asher Wojciechowski, who has labored to a 5.17 ERA and been plagued by short outings this year.

This story will be updated.

