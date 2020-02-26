Orioles’ Dean Kremer showing Brandon Hyde a lot to like in spring training: ‘I’m really impressed with Dean’

Now on the Orioles’ 40-man roster, Kremer was singled out by manager Brandon Hyde for what he brought late in Monday’s 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was saddled with the loss thanks to an error on the key play of the game, but the welt on the inside of his knee and the blemish on his spring resume won’t sting as much knowing what the manager thought of his first impression.