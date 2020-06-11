Orioles MLB draft Day 2 tracker: Baltimore selects Tulane outfielder Hudson Haskin with second-round pick

With the MLB drafted shortened to five rounds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Orioles will select four players Thursday to complete their second draft under executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias.
Wednesday night, the Orioles surprised many by taking Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad second overall. At 30th overall, they drafted Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg with the first pick of Competitive Balance Round A.
The Orioles have the second pick in each of Thursday four rounds, picking behind the Detroit Tigers each time.
Second round: Tulane outfielder Hudson Haskin
The Orioles kept their run on position players going by drafting Tulane outfielder Hudson Haskin. A draft-eligible sophomore, Haskin hit .372/.459/.647 in his freshman season while playing center field. As a sophomore, he was hitting .333/.452/.500 with 14 walks against 10 strikeouts before the coronavirus pandemic prematurely ended the season. Partly because of some unique mechanics, Baseball America ranked Haskin as the No. 211 player available in the draft.
The 39th overall pick has a slot value of about $1.9 million, with the Orioles having the largest overall bonus pool at nearly $13.9 million. Given Haskin has the option of returning to New Orleans for another season, it could require an overslot deal for the Orioles to sign him, but they won’t be penalized for it as long as the combined contracts for their six picks don’t exceed their allotted.