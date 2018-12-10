Reds manager David Bell on his brother Mike, a reported Orioles managerial candidate: 'He would do great'

As the Orioles managerial search drags on through baseball's Winter Meetings this week in Las Vegas, new Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell said his brother Mike, a reported candidate for the job, "would do a great job, given the opportunity."

Mike Bell, the vice president of player development for the Arizona Diamondbacks, is one of five candidates in the interview process reported by The Athletic, though the Orioles are keeping the list and status of the process under tight wraps. New executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias arrives in Las Vegas for the Winter Meetings on Monday and will speak to the media for the first time Monday evening.

David Bell, recently hired away from the San Francisco Giants from a similar job as his brother holds in Arizona as the Reds' new manager, had plenty of support for his brother's candidacy. He said they're similar in that they have an "anchor of old-school knowledge" as third-generation members of baseball's Bell family, but value players, communication, and teamwork in developing players.

"As far as Mike, he's had so much experience leading, and leading a player development system is great preparation for really anything in this game, because there's so many people that you're in charge of," David Bell said. "You have 80-plus staff and 200-plus players, and the experience and practice of creating a culture and creating a great environment to work in, he's definitely prepared. I know he would do great, given the opportunity.

"I think we're all just grateful to be in positions in this game to be able to contribute to the game and have an impact on people and players. I know he's very grateful for the job he's in, but I think he's prepared for this and it would be another opportunity for him to grow. He's prepared.”

Mike Bell is one of five candidates reported by The Athletic, including Colorado Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale, and Kansas City Royals quality control/catching coach Peter Grifol.

Arizona's front office is seen as a good mix of traditional scouting values and a modern baseball mindset, and that Mike Bell has been around through several regimes with the Diamondbacks bodes well for his ability to work with people, his brother said.

"Having the experience of working close with multiple front offices in Arizona is a big part of why he's prepared, especially in today's game, because that's so important to have that relationship, to work well together," David Bell said. "He just works well with people, and I think being in that position where he has that relationship with the front office but also has the ability to connect with the players, because he does have playing experience. He managed in the minor leagues. He's very well-rounded and prepared."

