This Orioles fan swung for the fences with her first tattoo

One could say Cheryl Doyle crushed it on her first tattoo.

Doyle, clearly a devoted Orioles fan, recently got a tattoo on her arm: a swinging cartoon Oriole Bird. Next to him is the No. 19, the number of first baseman Chris “Crush” Davis, who was recently mired in a slump of record-breaking proportions: He went 54 consecutive at-bats and 62 plate appearances without a hit over two seasons, finally breaking out of the streak April 13.

Doyle’s son, Harrison, posted on Twitter that she was “so tired of people ripping on Chris Davis during his slump, she got this tattoo. She’s 59 and this is her first tattoo.”

Starting with Davis’ three-hit performance against the Boston Red Sox, he is batting .360 and slugging .720 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs and four runs in eight games (though he also has eight strikeouts over that time).

Harrison Doyle, who is a musician in a Nashville-based band called Sunset East, said on Twitter, “My mom said she feels responsible for him coming out of the slump!”

Cheryl Doyle’s loyalty is also paying off with some Crush Davis autographed swag. The Orioles tweeted: “Amazing. @CrushD19 signed items coming her way!”

And for anyone who wants a similar tattoo, Harrison Doyle adds that his mother’s was done by Patrick James at Black Anchor Tattoo in Denton.