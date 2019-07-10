Lisa Ramjit, Baltimore-area eighth-grader on U.S. national cricket team, to throw first pitch at Orioles’ first ‘Cricket Day’

After being overtaken by baseball as America’s national pastime in the late 19th century, cricket is coming back to baseball in the Orioles’ first “Cricket Day” on Aug. 11.
In honor of the occasion, Lisa Ramjit, a Taneytown eighth grader who is one of the youngest members of the U.S. cricket team, will throw out the first pitch against the Houston Astros.
Special tickets called “cricket tickets,” can be bought at orioles.com/cricket with the promo code “CRICKET,” and $5 toward each ticket will beenfit youth cricket in Maryland.
Children who wear cricket uniforms to the game will receive free signs that say “6” / “Home runs.” The signs reference the closest thing to a home run in cricket, a “six.”
“The game of cricket has a long and storied history in Maryland, and it’s great to see the Orioles getting behind its resurgence,” Maryland Youth Cricket chairman Jamie Harrison said in a statement issued by the organization.
“Many of the first professional baseballers were converted cricketers, and the two games share a common ancestry with many similar elements. It’s only natural that baseball fans would be cricket fans, and vice-versa.”
Maryland Youth Cricket will visit Camden Yards again Aug. 19, when its volunteers will operate the Orioles’ Community Booth on the main concourse.
In the past six years, Maryland has made national history in the sport. In July 2013, the Maryland Youth Cricket Championship was held, the first event of its kind in the country. The teams that participated were organized by Harrison, the founder of the United States Youth Cricket Association.
On May 17, Ramjit, part of Team Maryland, opened as Team USA’s bowler against Canada and took the first international T20 wicket in the team’s history. T20 is a form of cricket that was introduced in England in 2003. A wicket is the cricket equivalent of an out.
Ramjit, 14, has been playing cricket for seven years. She started with the Bowie Boys & Girls Club, and in 2017, she became the first Maryland junior to take a five-wicket haul.