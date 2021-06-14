Orioles offering COVID-19 vaccines at Camden Yards during next homestand, along with two free game tickets

MLB’s new Vaccinate at the Plate campaign, which offers COVID-19 vaccines for fans either by appointment or via walk-in, will begin Friday at Camden Yards for the Orioles’ six-game homestand.
All fans who participate will get two free lower-level tickets to any home game through July 11 for getting their shot at the ballpark.
The team, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health, will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Dempsey’s Brew Pub and Restaurant in the B&O Warehouse. Fans ages 18-and-older are eligible for the vaccine, the team said, with access to Dempsey’s beginning outside the stadium four hours before first pitch and continuing approximately 90 minutes after first pitch. Masks are required for those receiving the vaccination.
Parking in Lot C, which is between Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, will be free. Fans can redeem their ticket voucher at the main box office, located at the north end of the warehouse.
Their participation in MLB’s leaguewide program is part of a larger public health effort from the Orioles, who are pursuing an organization-wide 100% vaccination rate. The team, which has been promoting vaccination efforts nightly, has offered COVID-19 testing through the Department of Health since the end of April, and have honored health care workers for their service during the pandemic at select games.
Senior vice president of community development and communications Jennifer Grondahl said in a statement that the Orioles are proud to participate in offering vaccines, as “making vaccines accessible and increasing vaccination rates are critical to safely reopening our community.”
The team has welcomed fans back to Camden Yards all season, and lifted capacity restrictions beginning June 1. Many of the health and safety protocols at the ballpark remain in place.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
For more information, visit Orioles.com/vaccines.