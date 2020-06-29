As camp nears, Orioles report no positive COVID-19 tests or player opt-outs. They know that could change.

“Other than that, we’ve been remarkably lucky thus far,” Elias said. “I don’t expect that to continue throughout the season. We’re going to have cases. That’s been the expectation for Major League Baseball all along. We’re going to do the best we can to prepare for it, to contain it in situations that occurred, to keep everyone healthy even when they do test positive, and try to have the best outcomes we can. We all know that we’re heading into a situation that is not without its pitfalls and we’re going to do the best we can.”