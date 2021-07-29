Keegan Akin, nearing return to Orioles after stint on COVID injured list, declines to say whether he’s vaccinated

Players are not required to test positive for the disease to be put on the COVID-19 IL; they could be showing symptoms or have been a close contact of someone who did test positive. The Orioles, and now Akin, have not specified which of those situations led to the IL stints, which are still ongoing. Hyde said Wednesday both Akin and Santander have cleared MLB protocols, but the Orioles will wait to activate them given how little baseball activity they’ve been able to do over the last week.