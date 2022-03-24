Autographs, meet-and-greets and more: Orioles announce countdown to opening day events

As opening day approaches, the Orioles announced a slew of fan events in anticipation for the 30th anniversary season at Camden Yards, beginning with an autograph session with former players on March 29 and continuing with happy hours and meet-and-greets through April 10.

Baltimore opens its season April 8 with a three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays before returning to Baltimore on April 11 for a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees.

The events planned to gear up for those two series are located throughout Maryland. The March 29 autograph session, which will feature a “beloved former Orioles of the last 30 years,” according to a release, will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Royal Farms in Frederick.

“One arb case isn’t bigger than the other," Trey Mancini said.



As bad as the optics are of the Orioles heading to hearings with two of their most significant players, it's a normal part of what Mike Elias called the "mind-numbing" process of arbitration. https://t.co/a844fN58xb — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) March 24, 2022

Two days later, former Orioles players will guest bartend at Looney’s Pub in Fulton from 6-8 p.m. And earlier in the day, fans can take photos between 3-4 p.m. with the Oriole Mascot at Owings Mills Library.

More autograph opportunities with former players will be held April 5 (6-7 p.m. at the Chick-Fil-A in Chester) and April 7 (6-7 p.m. at the Bel Air Weis Market).

As part of MLB’s Play Ball initiative, fans between the ages of 5 and 12 can receive a T-shirt, wrist band, bat and ball set and Orioles giveaways at an introductory baseball and softball event held at Joe Cannon Stadium from 9-10:30 a.m. on April 9 before Coppin State’s baseball game.

Between April 3 and April 9, teams that win Charm City Trivia will receive a voucher for an Orioles game in 2022. And for Opening Day against the Rays, fans can watch at a happy hour event held at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a new partner of the Orioles, between 3-5 p.m. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood announced it will have an in-stadium concession stand for the 2022 campaign.

Orioles make a splash: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is coming to Camden Yards as two Baltimore institutions partner uphttps://t.co/uRJgsQR2hj — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 23, 2022

Before the Orioles return to Baltimore to face the Brewers, Mother’s Federal Hill Grille will host a happy hour event between 1-3 p.m. on April 10, with former players serving as guest bartenders.

Those promotions join a series of giveaways for the Double-A Bowie Baysox this summer, highlighted by a Grayson Rodriguez bobblehead promotion for the first 750 fans on July 31. Adley Rutschman will have two promotions: a Maryland flag hat with his name attached on Aug. 19 and a bobblehead on Sept. 9.