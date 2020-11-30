Orioles to provide free coronavirus testing to Elev8 Baltimore staff as part of MLB initiative

Since 2009, Elev8 Baltimore has worked with schools in the area to prepare students for further education through out-of-school efforts, school-based health services and resources, and support for families. The COVID-19 testing services will be available beginning this week at the Elev8 Baltimore network for essential staff for Elev8 Baltimore’s 10 Baltimore City community school partners. The initiative has extended the availability to its partner organizations, which include the Black Yield Institute, Cherry Hill Development Corporation, Fund for Educational Excellence, the Greater Washington D.C. Chapter of the Internet Society, the Maryland Out of School Time Network (MOST), Restoring Inner City Hope, Inc. (RICH), and Rowdy Orbit.