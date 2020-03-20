Orioles making community, safety top priorities during coronavirus delay: ‘How do we take care of our people?’

“What we know is we have to be really thoughtful to get everything right with all the questions that we're being faced with, but as an organization, every decision that we're making, every decision that we've made thus far is with the health and safety of our employees, players and fans in mind, so we're encouraging our players and fans to follow the guidelines, to lead by example, so we can be part of the solution, and that's our priority, and we do see our role in the community during baseball season as being leaders in the community, and certainly during this situation."