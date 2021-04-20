Breaking down how the Orioles’ vaunted corner bats have begun the season | ANALYSIS

If there’s been a difference in Mancini from his earlier form, it’s his batted ball luck — specifically when it comes to ground balls. There could be underlying causes that have his ground ball rate up to 58.5% this year from 45.9% in 2019, according to FanGraphs, and a spike in pull rate (56.1% from 38.5%) that indicate he’s not on time and rolling over balls too often. But two of the 24 ground balls he’s hit this year have been hits for a .080 average; he had a .233 batting average on ground balls in 2019.