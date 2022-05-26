Orioles welcome an ‘All Star’ lineup with Birdland Summer Music Series: Smash Mouth, Flo Rida, others

The Orioles are guaranteed an “All Star” this summer at Camden Yards — and it’ll come in the form of a song. As part of the 2022 Birdland Summer Music Series, Smash Mouth and other bands will visit Baltimore, and the band’s biggest hit will surely echo around the ballpark.

The concert series will also include a show from Flo Rida on June 17, with first pitch moved to 6:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays. Smash Mouth will be joined on ‘90s night by Dru Hill and Sisqó on Aug. 6, with first pitch moved up to 5:05 p.m. The Struts, an English rock band, will play the postgame concert following a 5:05 p.m. start on Sept. 10 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Birdland Summer Music Series lineup adds more concerts to Camden Yards this summer. Paul McCartney will play at the ballpark June 12 as part of his “Get Back” tour, marking the former Beatle’s first performance in Baltimore since 1964.

Flo Rida, a Grammy-nominated rapper, is perhaps best known for his track “Low” featuring T-Pain, which spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 list. Sisqó, best known for his Grammy Award-nominated “Thong Song,” was born in Baltimore and was part of the Baltimore-based R&B group Dru Hill, which will also perform.

The Struts, meanwhile, have experience providing a backdrop to baseball. The band’s song “Could Have Been Me” was the opening song for “MLB The Show 16.” But Smash Mouth’s appearance is sure to provide a hit — at least for one track.