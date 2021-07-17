Orioles sign top draft pick Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall selection

Cowser hit .374/.490/.680 with 16 home runs and 17 steals in 2021 to earn Southland Conference Player of the Year honors and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s top amateur player. After his freshman season in 2019, he made the Team USA Collegiate National Team, where he was a teammate of Kjerstad’s and earned Most Valuable Player of the USA vs Cuba Friendship series by hitting .438. He also was recognized as a Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Magazine and Perfect Game.