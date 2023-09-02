Orioles prospect Colton Cowser ready to contribute for Baltimore after ‘reset’ in Triple-A

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles' Colton Cowser, right, celebrates with fellow rookie Jordan Westburg after a win over the Yankees on July 5 in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

PHOENIX — Grayson Rodriguez’s first stint in the major leagues didn’t go well. Adley Rutschman struggled for his first month as a big leaguer. Gunnar Henderson started his first full MLB season slowly.

Orioles prospect Colton Cowser is hoping he’s able to bounce back the way his friends did.

Advertisement

“It definitely gives you confidence,” Cowser said about his predecessors’ success after their early stumbles.

Cowser, who was recalled Friday as rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players, made his MLB debut July 5, and while the 23-year-old had a couple big moments, he largely struggled at the plate. In 77 plate appearances across 26 games, Cowser slashed .115/.286/.148 for a .433 OPS. By the end of his stint, he rarely played, totaling just 10 at-bats in the Orioles’ 12 games in August before he was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I necessarily did anything wrong. I think that I was trying to do too much, I guess I would say, putting a little bit of pressure on myself,” Cowser said. “I don’t think that was the right thing to do. I think going back down there and just playing the game kind of gave me a better idea of what I needed to do up here.”

Cowser, an outfielder ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the sport by Baseball America, said his two weeks back in Norfolk served as a “reset” for him mentally. He went 12-for-49 with eight walks and two home runs in 13 games with the Tides.

“I’d say just the approach to the game,” he said about what he learned about himself in August. “I think going from the big league level down to Triple-A, it was eye-opening to see the differences when it came to the games, I guess you could say. I think it was good to go back down there and really see the difference on how I played down there to how I played up here when it came to mentally approaching the game.”

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The 2021 No. 5 overall pick is Baltimore’s second-best prospect behind Jackson Holliday and is having more success in Triple-A this season than almost every prospect who came before him under general manager Mike Elias’ regime. In 315 plate appearances with Norfolk this season, Cowser is slashing an eye-popping .314/.440/.524 — good for a .963 OPS.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Cowser, who can play all three spots in the outfield, was the choice to recall Friday because he wanted more outfield depth.

“It’s really about getting his confidence back,” Hyde said about what he wanted Cowser to work on when he was down in the minors. “It was kind of a tough couple weeks up here. He didn’t get everyday playing time but also I wanted him to go get everyday at-bats and he did that for a couple weeks.”

It’s unclear what role Cowser will play. As a left-handed hitter, he will unlikely be deployed against southpaws, but against right-handed starters, such as Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, it’s hard to find a spot for the prospect with Austin Hays in left field, Cedric Mullins in center and Anthony Santander, Ryan O’Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle manning right field, first base and designated hitter. But Cowser, who said joining the American League’s best team for the stretch run is “exciting,” will be ready “whenever my name’s called upon.”

“I’m just doing whatever I can to help this win,” he said.