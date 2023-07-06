‘Super vibrant’ Colton Cowser brings Orioles much-needed spark in his first major league game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

NEW YORK — With Triple-A Norfolk, Colton Cowser went into each game with an overarching goal, one he once mentioned to left-hander Bruce Zimmermann.

“Doesn’t matter how it happens, but twice a day, get on base,” Zimmermann recalled. “I watched him [get] two hits and a walk, two walks and a hit. Sometimes, it was three walks. He had a very mature approach.”

In Triple-A, Cowser succeeded in that effort more often than he came short. He’s one-for-one in the majors.

In his major league debut Wednesday night, the Orioles’ No. 2 prospect achieved his goal by reaching twice, singling in Baltimore’s first run of a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees and walking later in the game. After posting a .459 on-base percentage this year for the Tides — getting on base multiple times in 37 of his 56 games — he quickly applied those skills in the majors.

But as much as that aspect of Cowser’s game could prove beneficial for an Orioles team that had lost six of its past seven games before his call-up, there’s hope the 23-year-old outfielder will also supply a jolt by being the same “goofball” that teammates said he was in Triple-A.

“He can bring a lot of energy, and I hope that the personality he showed in Norfolk comes out and he just plays with the enthusiasm he had down there,” starting pitcher Cole Irvin said. “He’s super vibrant, energetic, and that’s how he plays the game. He makes incredible plays, is a spark to any lineup, and he’s obviously a great energy in the clubhouse. He’s got all the tools.”

Left fielder Colton Cowser celebrates with third baseman Jordan Westburg after the Orioles' 6-3 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night in New York. “He’s just such a goofball, it’s kind of hard for me not to smile at him,” Westburg said of his teammate, a fellow rookie. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Manager Brandon Hyde said he hasn’t gotten to see much of Cowser’s personality, joking, “I think he kind of hides it from me.” But Hyde noticed before Wednesday’s game how chatty Cowser was around the cages during batting practice.

“We could use a little of that, too,” Hyde said. “We could use a little energy.”

The Orioles had been dragging toward the All-Star break, enduring what was by far the worst stretch of their season. The past week has seen numerous wasted opportunities offensively, and another one was possibly brewing in Wednesday’s sixth inning before Cowser cut a two-run deficit in half with his first major league hit. He made outs in his first two trips, the first coming on a 108 mph lineout, but delivered in a big spot.

“You can put as much pressure [on yourself] as you want, but that’s not going to help you,” infielder Gunnar Henderson said. “I feel like he’s the type of guy to not go out there and put any pressure, just going to go out there and be himself.”

Henderson, who entered the season as the organization’s top prospect, and Cowser are close. Last season, the pair of “Star Wars” fans competed in a Lego build-off, with Cowser completing the 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon set first as Henderson’s schedule filled up late in the year thanks to his promotion to the majors.

But Cowser hopes his own call-up will get him going in this year’s race. Spending part of the season at the Orioles’ Sarasota, Florida, complex to rehabilitate a quadriceps injury, he’s been unable to get this year’s build — the Razor Crest ship from “The Mandalorian” — off the ground. He hopes “now that I’m going to be in one spot,” he’ll be able to make some progress.

Left fielder Colton Cowser takes the field before his major league debut, a 6-3 Orioles victory over the Yankees on Wednesday night in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Henderson said there’s “no chance” his friend makes up for lost time, making sure to point out that Cowser asked him to pause his progress so he could have the chance to catch up.

“Y’all can jot that down for future use,” Henderson quipped.

Even if Cowser’s arrival to the majors doesn’t spark his Lego building, there’s plenty of hope that it will spark the Orioles. Many of their key bats have had trouble producing of late, with the prior week seeing them average 2.6 runs a game. Those slumping included center fielder Cedric Mullins, who before two doubles Wednesday was 5-for-37 with no extra-base hits since returning from a right groin strain.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, Mullins summed up his performance off the injured list as “honestly, not good.” He said he’s been studying video, comparing his recent at-bats with those before his late May injury in hopes of spotting any changes he can undo.

“It can be tough to get something going by yourself when the team as a whole is somewhat struggling,” Mullins said. “But at the same time, there are going to be stretches like this over the course of a season, individual- and team-wise, and it’s a matter of continuing to stay positive, continuing to go about each day differently than the one before, especially after failure. Just keeping a strong, positive mindset.”

Cowser is a natural at drawing that out of others, former Norfolk teammates say. Zimmermann described him as “an oddball in the best sense of the word,” saying he “definitely keeps the clubhouse interesting.” Reliever Nick Vespi said Cowser, by “just having fun and being a kid,” sets a standard for other players to enjoy themselves.

Colton Cowser lashes an RBI single to right field during the Orioles' four-run sixth inning Wednesday night. He went 1-for-3 with a walk in his major league debut. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Cowser often gives Jordan Westburg, the club’s No. 4 prospect promoted last week, a hard time for how little the typically stoic infielder flashes a smile, but Westburg couldn’t keep one off his face talking about Cowser’s debut.

“He’s just such a goofball, it’s kind of hard for me not to smile at him,” Westburg said. “I’m not a super serious guy. I just don’t smile as much as maybe the next person, but yeah, he brings it out of me. He knows how to get me to laugh and keep it light.”

Most members of the Orioles’ clubhouse are facing pressure to make the postseason that hasn’t existed during their careers. Cowser’s levity, then, could be just what they need. His continuing to reach twice a day wouldn’t hurt, either.

“He’s definitely the goofball in the clubhouse, always goofing around and making everyone happy,” Vespi said. “Then, when the lights come on, he’s ready to go.”

