Orioles first-round pick Colton Cowser thrived in his first taste of pro ball. He’s excited to build on that success.

If Orioles first-round pick Colton Cowser dealt with any kind of adjustment shifting from college to professional baseball, he didn’t show it.
After Baltimore took the Sam Houston outfielder fifth overall in July’s draft, he headed to the Florida Complex League, got a hit in half of his at-bats, then continued to rake after a move to Low-A Delmarva. His first taste of pro ball didn’t feature the power he displayed with a metal bat as an amateur this year, but his other slash line numbers were eerily similar. After Cowser hit .374 with a .490 on-base percentage as a Sam Houston junior, he posted a .375 average and .490 OBP between the FCL and Delmarva. In both college and the minors, he walked more than he struck out.
“I think that there’s always things that can help you grow your game, and I think this year kind of introduced me to some of those things,” Cowser said on a video call from the Orioles’ instructional camp in Sarasota, Florida. “I think the pace of the game, it’s a little different than college. There’s more routine-based. It’s more on your own. You’re playing every day pretty much. It’s kind of on you to adjust and get your business done, and I think that this little shortened season kind of helped me do that and get into a good routine and feel all those things.”
The Orioles selected Cowser believing his bat would allow him to move quickly through their farm system, and the early returns are promising. Whether he returns to Delmarva next spring or joins High-A Aberdeen isn’t significant, as Baltimore’s front office spent this season displaying its willingness to advance a prospect who it believes could benefit from being challenged at another level. The path that fellow college draftee Jordan Westburg, the Orioles’ second-rounder from 2020, followed in 2021 — an opening month in Low-A, a long stretch in High-A and finish with Double-A — would be a logical one for Cowser to echo.
Cowser, though, said his focus at the instructional camp, which features other 2021 draftees and some of the organization’s top prospects such as Westburg, is to make incremental improvements that will lead to results come the season.
“I think that the biggest thing for me right now is to put my body in a good shape to progress and learn things that I need to do to get better as a ballplayer,” Cowser said. “I think in the weight room is kind of a big one right now. I’m just trying to get stronger, more explosive and carry those things throughout the offseason to have a big year that will help increase a lot of the numbers such as power and contact rates. We’re doing all kinds of things down here like that.”
The camp also gives him more time to bond with the teammates he had in the FCL and Delmarva, as well as others in the organization he hadn’t yet met. When asked to evaluate his time with the Orioles thus far, he largely spoke about “creating great relationships” with those around him. As he discussed the success he and his fellow draftees had together in Delmarva, he made sure to note how well they got to know one another.
Between the end of the minor league season and the start of this camp, he also had the chance to reflect on the past year, which saw him become a collegiate All-American and a top-five draft pick.
“It’s been pretty crazy whenever I sit down and actually think about it,” Cowser said. “I’m really blessed to be in the position I am in and very, very grateful.”