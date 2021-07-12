5 things to know about Orioles’ No. 5 MLB draft pick Colton Cowser

The Orioles used the fifth overall pick in the MLB draft on Sunday to take Sam Houston State’s Colton Cowser, selecting a college position player in the first round for the third straight season and an outfielder for the second year in a row.
Cowser follows catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Heston Kjerstad as Baltimore’s top selections under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. Each ranks among the Orioles’ top four prospects, though Kjerstad has yet to play a professional game after developing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) last fall. Rutschman, meanwhile, is the organization’s top prospect and the highest-ranking prospect in the sport among those who have yet to play in the majors.
After being drafted Sunday, Cowser joins the Orioles’ ascendent farm system. Here are five things to know about the player the Orioles made the No. 5 pick:
1. He’s received plenty of accolades.
When Cowser was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award — which Rutschman won in 2019 as the nation’s top amateur — he became the first player in Sam Houston State history to make that cut for the prestigious honor.
His play in the 2021 season — hitting .374/.490/.680 with 16 home runs and 17 steals — earned him the distinction of Southland Conference Player of the Year. After his freshman season in 2019, he made the Team USA Collegiate National Team, earning MVP of the USA vs Cuba Friendship series by hitting .438. He also was recognized as a Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Magazine and Perfect Game.
2. He’s making history for his high school.
When Cowser graduated from Houston-area Cypress Ridge High school in 2018, its baseball program had never produced a first-round draft pick.
Since, it’s had two, with a third possibly to come. In 2019, right-hander JJ Goss went 36th overall to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles took Cowser on Sunday, and one of his former teammates, Texas pitcher Ty Madden, is also seen as a potential first-round pick.
Before this run, the highest draft pick in school history was second-rounder Corbin Martin, who the Houston Astros selected while Elias oversaw their drafts.
3. He called Elias to find out about being drafted.
A video on the Orioles’ Twitter account posted showing the moment Elias told him about the pick was captioned “Colton gets the call.” But really, it was Cowser who called Elias.
The video starts with Elias’ phone ringing. He says, “Oh, here we go,” then gives Cowser a hard time.
“What’s going on?” Elias said. “You’re not answering your phone?”
Elias never told Cowser the Orioles were drafting him, but he delivered the message all the same.
“Did you fly all the way back to Texas?” Elias asked. “Would you mind flying back again in a couple days?”
4. He should stick in center field.
Many of Elias’ earliest picks with the Orioles have been up-the-middle position players — catchers, shortstops and center fielders. Cowser should continue this trend.
Elias called Cowser a “five-tool player,” meaning he can hit for power and average, runs well, and plays strong defense with an above-average throwing arm. That arm, Elias said, could play in right field if needed, but he sees Cowser as a center fielder.
The Orioles, of course, have an All-Star center fielder in Cedric Mullins, one Elias praised earlier this week as one of the best in the American League. But given the ability to easily move up-the-middle players to corner spots, “you can never have too many center fielders,” Elias said.
All 69 of Cowser’s appearances over the past two seasons have come in center, though he moved around the outfield and also played some third base as a freshman.
5. He’s the first Orioles’ first-rounder born in the 2000s.
Feel old?
Cowser is 21 and was born March 20, 2000, meaning he’s the Orioles’ first top pick to be born after the turn of the millennium.
2018 first-round pick Grayson Rodriguez — who has since developed into baseball’s top pitching prospect, according to Baseball America — came close, with Nov. 16, 1999 birthdate.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Cowser isn’t the first Orioles draftee overall born in 2000 or later, though. Yeancarlos Lleras, the team’s sixth-round pick in 2018, was born in July 2000. He’s pitching for one of Baltimore’s Florida Complex League affiliates.