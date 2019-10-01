Monday’s announcement that the Orioles passed right-hander Chandler Shepherd through waivers without another organization making a claim seemed to mark the first of what would be a series of 40-man roster cuts in the coming weeks. Instead, it precipitated an addition.
The Orioles announced Tuesday that they claimed right-hander Cole Sulser off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Sulser, 29, pitched 7⅓ scoreless innings of relief for the Rays in September but was designated for assignment. A 25th-round draft pick in 2013 by the Cleveland Indians, Sulser has a 3.91 ERA in his minor league career.
Shepherd, 27, started the Orioles’ season finale Sunday and posted a 6.63 ERA in five outings for Baltimore. Monday’s move marked the third time since May that Shepherd has been put on waivers but the first time he has cleared.
The Orioles need to clear a handful of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects who are eligible for the Rule 5 draft, a group that includes Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin and Dean Kremer, as well as return pitchers Alex Cobb and Josh Rogers from the 60-day injured list. Their only pending free agent is outfielder/designated hitter Mark Trumbo.